Gov Otti appoints Mayors to 17 LGAs in Abia

Governor Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed mayors for the 17 council areas.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu, disclosed that the list of the nominees has been sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as required by law.

The nominees include;

Isiala Ngwa South LGA–

Chairman- Dr. Elelenta Nwabuisi Elele;

Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye ;

Ukwa West LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Newman Azu ,

Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael

Arochukwu LGA:

Chairman- Chief Joe Ezearu,

Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma

Umuahia South LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri

Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.

Isiala Ngwa North LGA:

Chairman- Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo.

Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.

Umunneochi LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike

Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.

Isuikwuato LGA:

Chairman- Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (rtd).

Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.

Ikwuano LGA:

Chairman- Mr. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka

Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah

Bende LGA:

Chairman- Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo

Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu.

Ohafia LGA:

Chairman- Chief David Ogba

Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.

Obingwa LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Eric Egwuibe

Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu

Ugwunagbo LGA:

Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba

Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.

Ukwa East LGA:

Chairman- Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara

Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.

Umuahia North LGA:

Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji

Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.

Aba South LGA:

Chairman- MR. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu

Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.

Aba North LGA:

Chairman- Ide John Udeagbala

Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna

Osisioma Ngwa LGA:

Chairman- ENGR. Israel Nweke

Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.

“The List of the above mentioned persons has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti, Executive Governor, Abia State; for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.

“The concerned persons are therefore requested to approach the State House of Assembly for their Screening,” the Commissioner said