Gov Otti appoints Mayors to 17 LGAs in Abia

Governor Alex Otti
By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia
Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed mayors for the 17 council areas.
Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu, disclosed that the list of the nominees has been sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as required by law.
The nominees include;
Isiala Ngwa South LGA–
Chairman- Dr. Elelenta Nwabuisi Elele;
Deputy- Mr. Eberechukwu Ahuruonye ;
Ukwa West LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Newman Azu ,
Deputy- Mr. Anele Michael
Arochukwu LGA:
Chairman- Chief Joe Ezearu,
Deputy- Mr. Okezie Azuma
Umuahia South LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Obike Ejike Nnochiri
Deputy- Mr. Olendingwa Nwabueze.
Isiala Ngwa North LGA:
Chairman- Mr. C. Y. Nwankwo.
Deputy- Mr. Uchenna Nwanbuko.
Umunneochi LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike
Deputy- Mr. Njoku Augustine C.
Isuikwuato LGA:
Chairman- Air Vice Marshal Chinwendu Onyike (rtd).
Deputy- Hon. Harrison Onuke.
Ikwuano LGA:
Chairman- Mr. Osinachi Hycinth Nwaka
Deputy- Chief Charles Ugbuajah
Bende LGA:
Chairman- Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo
Deputy- Mr. Onyedikachi Iroegbu.
Ohafia LGA:
Chairman- Chief David Ogba
Deputy- Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka.
Obingwa LGA:
Chairman- Dr. Eric Egwuibe
Deputy- Mr. Chiemela Ekpemu
Ugwunagbo LGA:
Chairman- Comrade Nosike Ihesiaba
Deputy- Mr. Nnamdi Kelvin Chijioke.
Ukwa East LGA:
Chairman- Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Nwagbara
Deputy- Chief Onyebuchi Nnah.
Umuahia North LGA:
Chairman- Chief Victor Ikeji
Deputy- Mr. Okechukwu Anthony Amah.
Aba South LGA:
Chairman- MR. Uchechukwu A. C. Wogu
Deputy- Mrs. Nkiru Ugwu.
Aba North LGA:
Chairman- Ide John Udeagbala
Deputy- Prince Nnaemeka Ogbonna
Osisioma Ngwa LGA:
Chairman- ENGR. Israel Nweke
Deputy- Barr. Young Ngwaziem.
“The List of the above mentioned persons has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly by His Excellency, Dr. Alex C. Otti, Executive Governor, Abia State; for Screening and Confirmation as required by law.
“The concerned persons are therefore requested to approach the State House of Assembly for their Screening,” the Commissioner said
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.