Gov Lawal, other Northwest governors leave for Abidjan for AfDB’s agro-industrialisation programme

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, is among seven Northwest governors who are expected to depart Nigeria on Wednesday for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for a meeting on utilising the Special Agro-Industrialization Programme of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Other governors on the aforesaid trip include those of Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states.

A press statement on Wednesday by the Zamfara Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the governors would meet with the President of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and his team.

He explained that the meeting would explore opportunities offered by the Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme.

According to the statement, “The meeting is scheduled for November 16, 2023 and will include presentations and briefings on utilising the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme.

“The Special Agro-Industrialisation Programme aims to achieve food self-sufficiency, create jobs and boost economic growth by processing raw agricultural commodities in areas with high potential.

“The Vice President of Agriculture, Human & Social Development at the AfDB will guide the Governors on the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) and what states must do to benefit from the programme.

“The Senior Special Adviser to the AfDB President on Industrialization, Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, will also brief the governors on Phase I and Phase II of the programme and guide for optimising the initiative by states.”