Gov Eno to Editors: Deploy new template for devt-oriented reportage

By Henry Ojelu

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom State, yesterday, urged the media to develop a new template for developmental-oriented reportage where leaders are called to account without being overly intrusive.

In his speech, Governor Eno, who commended the Nigerian media for the role it has played in demanding good governance and working to strengthen democratic institutions, noted that when the challenges of the process of nation-building are overly magnified and symbols of authority, randomly demonised and potentials routinely talked down on, foreign investors will be wary of coming in such a volatile environment.

He said: “Permit me to celebrate and commend the Nigerian media for the robust role it has played in demanding good governance, for working to strengthen of our institutions, for the good job you have done, sometimes at grave risk to see to the deepening of our democratic culture and traditions. You have advocated the need to have justice, equity and fair play as we work to achieve and nourish our unbending cords of unity.

“As excited and proud of the great works you have done, there are however, some areas that are very concerning and that’s why the theme of this confab is so apt and timely” Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media “

“Permit me to say that the growth of any society is predicated on how such a society is being defined, its national ethos, characteristics, identity and defining values. If there is the constant drib-drib of negative reportage, where the challenges of the process of our nation-building are overly magnified and our symbols of authority, randomly demonised and our potentials routinely talked down on, in spite of how large such a market may be, foreign investors will be wary of coming in such a volatile environment.

“I want to plead that you use the media, to engender a new template of reportage, one that is development-oriented, where our leaders are called to account without being overly obtrusive. No one desires a plaint media that acts like the cheer-leaders to the government, but in trying to break the news, we should be careful not to break the fabric of the society. You need the nation first in order to freely practice your profession.

The governor also highlighted some of the project his administration has embarked, which he said the media had also helped to promote.

He said: “We believe that with solid hard infrastructure we have been blessed with already, such as the best road network of any sub national, a thriving commercial airline, Ibom Air, Secondary Healthcare Facilities, there is the need to develop the rural areas and bring governance closer to the people.

“Since we came in, on May , 2023, we have carefully and strategically gone about implementing our agenda, in agriculture, infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, and what is known as “ kitchen table issues “or issues that directly affect the people, among others.

“We have started the construction of a model Primary School at the Christ the King School, not too far from Government House. Once commissioned, I make bold to say that it will be the best ever seen in this nation. We will replicate this in all the thirty one Local Government Areas. We have also started the construction of Primary Healthcare Facilities in the rural areas, the first of such is located in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area. You will also get to see this before you leave. We will also replicate the model all over the State,” he pledged.