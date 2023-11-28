Gov Eno to commission educational facilities in Ubon Akwa community

Gov Umo Eno

By Emem Idio

On Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, all roads lead to Ubon Akwa Community in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as the community will be hosting the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno as he visits the community to inaugurate state-of-the-art educational facilities at the Community Comprehensive Secondary School.

The facilities which include fully furnished hostel accommodation for youth corp members, well-equipped classroom blocks, administrative building and residential quarters, well-furnished library, well-equipped laboratory complex, perimeter fencing and landscaping, among other educational intervention initiatives, were singlehandedly initiated, embarked upon and completed by a United States of America, USA, based cleric and philanthropist, also an indigene of the community, Pastor (Dr) Jerry Udoh and his spouse.

Already, there is excitement in the air in the sleepy border community as the leadership and cross-section of indigenes of the area prepare for the August event.

In readiness for the epoch-making event described by many of the community leaders as unprecedented in the history of the area, the community is now wearing a new look as indigenes prepare to host the number one citizen of the state for the first time.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries within and outside the country including top government officials and politicians, the clergy, paramount rulers, community leaders, students and a cross-section of the people of the area.