Gov Eno releases another N1.5bn gratuities for retired Akwa Ibom workers

Gov Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno has directed the immediate release of an additional 1.5bn naira for payment of outstanding gratuities of retired workers in the State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh who broke the news, said it was a further confirmation of the Governor’s resolve to fulfil his pact with workers in the State.

During his campaign, Pastor Eno had promised to continue paying a backlog of gratuity from where his immediate predecessor in office had stopped.

Before the current release, 5.3 Billion naira had been released by the Governor for retired workers in the State, an attestation to the Governor’s humane disposition to the people of the State.

A few weeks ago, an additional one month’s salary otherwise called the 13th-month salary, or “ Enomber” was approved for civil servants in the State, to bring Christmas cheers.

Governor Umo Eno, has, in under six months in office, touched on the critical pillars of the ARISE Agenda, especially in rural development, education, healthcare, security and infrastructural maintenance.