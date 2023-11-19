Gov Eno hails Akpabio for boosting A’Ibom’s inclusion in national government

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno has extolled Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for boosting the integration of Akwa Ibom people into national leadership.

Eno commended Akpabio weekend at the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, held at Our Lady of Mercy Chaplaincy, Mercy Hospital, Abak, Abak Local Government Area of the state.

Appreciating President Bola Tinubu for appointing several Akwaibomites into various positions in his administration, the governor acknowledged Akpabio for influencing the development.

He said, “We thank God for giving us somebody at that level who will always work for the interest of the nation and also remember Akwa Ibom State because charity must begin at home.”

He reiterated the determination of his administration to ensure inclusive governance devoid of political, tribal and sundry sentiments to enhance peace, unity and development of the state.

He maintained that the State under his watch would continue to celebrate every Akwaibomite who attains a milestone irrespective of political affiliation, terming as unprecedented to have Akwa Ibom people across party lines now relating happily and peacefully.

Governor Eno who had earlier received the minister on a courtesy visit to Government House, Uyo, assured that the State will support and collaborate with him to boost the development of the State and nation.

The Senate President, Chief Akpabio, appreciated the Governor for exemplary leadership, assuring that he will support his administration by attracting developments to the Akwa Ibom state.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekpo who attracted the gathering thanked God for his appointment and promised to diligently serve the country and partner with the State for improved development.