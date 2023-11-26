Gov Eno dedicates Appeal Court victory to God, citizens

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court on Friday to God and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Eno in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh commended the judiciary for remaining the last hope of the common man.

His statement which was made available to newsmen on Saturday reads, “The Appeal Court has once again, affirmed the massive and unassailable victory our people gave me during the last Governorship Elections on March 18, 2023.

“Let me again celebrate the Nigerian judiciary for helping in the consolidation of our democratic traditions and ethos and for being the last hope of the common people.

“The people of Akwa Ibom State desirous of the continuation of good governance, trooped out en masse to elect me as their Governor, and I want to use this opportunity once again, to thank them.

“This victory belongs to God and our people. I also, want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for being a father to all and emphasizing national cohesion and the spirit of bipartisanship.

“Let me again extend my hand of fellowship to my brothers who ran alongside me on other political platforms to join me in the journey to galvanize our people to ARISE and deepen, expand and extend the frontiers of our growth and development.”

The Governor further stated that “we are all invested in the continuous development of our dear State and the time has come for us to put politics and litigations aside”, urging them to, “come let’s walk and work together to the Land of Promise. God bless us all”.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos had on Friday dismissed the Appeals filed by the governorship candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Bassey Akpan, Obong Akan Udofia and Senator John Akpanudoedehe respectively, challenging the victory of Umo Eno during the March 2023 governorship poll.