Gov Eno calls for improved power supply in Nigeria

…Lauds senate c’mtee over choice of Akwa Ibom for retreat

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has advocated that urgent steps and action be taken to improve power supply in the country, stressing that power remains very critical to the development of the economy of any nation.

Gov Eno and Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Abaribe

Eno who spoke when a delegation of the Senate Committee on Power and members of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) visited him at Government House, Uyo, said his administration was ready to partner Federal Government to ensure the offtake of power generated from Ibom Power Plant (IPP) for the benefit of Nigerians.

His words: “I believe we can do better with our power system, but a lot has to do with the Federal Government. If the Federal Government gives us the leeway to do it and with a promise of refund, then we can begin to think of it.

“We’d like to work together because we need to get those permissions to be able to link these things up so that we won’t need to get into too much talk after the process. At the end of the day, it will be to the benefit of our people and Nigerians.

“Power is dear to our heart because without power, we cannot do anything and the economy cannot move forward,”

Governor Eno appreciated the Senators for the visit, noting that the synergy between the Senate Committee on Power and NERC was healthy for the sector.

“We are delighted at the increasing interest in our State for conferences, retreats and others. It behoves us to ensure that our facilities continue to be topnotch.” Eno asserted.

The leader of the delegation, and Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, explained that they were in the State for a three-day retreat

Abaribe who expressed satisfaction with the choice of Uyo for the retreat, as against earlier plans for locations outside the country, noted that their previous retreats were held in Ghana, Morocco and other locations outside the country.

He explained that after the last Senate retreat in Akwa Ibom, they realized that the state has quality facilities sufficient for their engagement.

He commended Governor Eno for his purposeful leadership and assured of the National Assembly’s disposition to make enactments that will favour a robust partnership between the State and federal government for efficiency in the power sector.