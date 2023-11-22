Gov Bago woos investors at ongoing G20 CWA conference in Germany

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has called on Foreign investors at the ongoing G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) Conference in Germany, to explore plentiful investment opportunities in the State.

Governor Bago is part of the Presidential entourage attending the ongoing G20 Compact with Africa Conference in Germany.

While hosting several delegates to dinner in Berlin, including those from Niger State, Governor Bago unveiled his administration’s ‘New Niger Agenda’.

He explained the agricultural potential of Niger State, noting that the State has the largest land mass in Nigeria and its suitability for crop production.

Hon. Bago therefore urged the Investors to visit Niger State for potential investment opportunities.

Governor Bago is working day and night to industrialise Niger State and is exploring every opportunity to woo investors both locally and internationally.

A few weeks ago, the Governor was in Kano, where he met with the promoters of Gerawa Group of Companies, owners of the biggest oil milling plant in West Africa, the biggest rice mill in Nigeria, and one of the biggest indigenous construction companies in Nigeria.

He also invited major Nigerian business owners like Sahad Stores, Shagalinku, ShopRite, and 4U, offering them free land to establish their branches in Minna, Niger State.