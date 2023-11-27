Gov Bago, Osi others honoured for selfless service

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a remarkable tribute to their outstanding dedication and selfless service, Niger state Governor Mohammed Bago and Dr. Osi, among others, have been honored with prestigious humanitarian awards.

In a statement signed by the convener, Emmanuel Abu, Tuesday, in Abuja, stated that the the 2023 Humanitarian Awards and Magazines (HAM) gala, was a testament to the unwavering dedication of individuals and organizations committed to uplifting society’s underprivileged through acts of compassion and generosity.

The awardees are: Gov. Mohammed Bago, Bago Foundation: Supportive Humanitarian Governor Of The Year; Dr. Gideon Osi, Gideon and Joy Life Leadership Foundation: Humanitarian of The Year Award.

Fatima Akilu, Neem Foundation: Outstanding Humanitarian on Community Support and Empowerment. Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha (Angry Ustaz), WATER THE NEEDY FOUNDATION: Outstanding Humanitarian Foundation for Clean Water Provision and Community Health Enhancement.

“Fatima Mamman Daura, Heal Nourish and Empower: Outstanding Humanitarian Initiative for IDP Empowerment and Support Award. Hon. Engr. Sagir Ibrahim Koki, Vice Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream): Outstanding Humanitarian on Community Support Empowerment.

Omekaodinma Emmanuel Ikechukwu, Founder Riseonic Properties: Humanitarian Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Mark Aniogor Ifeakachukwu, Markdajeweller limited: Outstanding Humanitarian Volunteer Of the Year. Abuja Continental Hotel: Corporate Social Responsibility Organization Of the Yea, among others.

According to Anu, this gala, a convergence of philanthropic luminaries, honored these remarkable souls for their outstanding contributions to humanity.

Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, the Project Director, emphasized: “This event is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of compassion and dedication exhibited by these remarkable individuals and organizations. Their tireless efforts illuminate the path toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

The statement partly says: “The evening culminated in the unveiling of the Humanitarian magazines, a chronicle of the inspiring journeys and significant impact of the awardees.

“This was complemented by soul-stirring performances by gifted artists, leaving an indelible mark and reaffirming the boundless impact of collective benevolence.

“This commemoration not only honors these remarkable endeavors but also serves as a clarion call for society to emulate these acts of kindness, paving the way for a more empathetic world for generations to come.”