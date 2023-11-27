Home » News » Gov Bago, Osi others honoured for selfless service
November 28, 2023

Gov Bago, Osi others honoured for selfless service

Gov Bago, Osi others honoured for selfless service

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a remarkable tribute to their outstanding dedication and selfless service, Niger state Governor Mohammed Bago and Dr. Osi, among others, have been honored with prestigious humanitarian awards.

In a statement signed by the convener, Emmanuel Abu, Tuesday, in Abuja, stated that the the 2023 Humanitarian Awards and Magazines (HAM) gala, was a testament to the unwavering dedication of individuals and organizations committed to uplifting society’s underprivileged through acts of compassion and generosity.

The awardees are: Gov. Mohammed Bago, Bago Foundation: Supportive Humanitarian Governor Of The Year; Dr. Gideon Osi, Gideon and Joy Life Leadership Foundation: Humanitarian of The Year Award.

Fatima Akilu, Neem Foundation: Outstanding Humanitarian on Community Support and Empowerment. Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha (Angry Ustaz), WATER THE NEEDY FOUNDATION: Outstanding Humanitarian Foundation for Clean Water Provision and Community Health Enhancement.

“Fatima Mamman Daura, Heal Nourish and Empower: Outstanding Humanitarian Initiative for IDP Empowerment and Support Award. Hon. Engr. Sagir Ibrahim Koki, Vice Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream): Outstanding Humanitarian on Community Support Empowerment.

Omekaodinma Emmanuel Ikechukwu, Founder Riseonic Properties: Humanitarian Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Mark Aniogor Ifeakachukwu, Markdajeweller limited: Outstanding Humanitarian Volunteer Of the Year. Abuja Continental Hotel: Corporate Social Responsibility Organization Of the Yea, among others.

According to Anu, this gala, a convergence of philanthropic luminaries, honored these remarkable souls for their outstanding contributions to humanity.

Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, the Project Director, emphasized: “This event is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of compassion and dedication exhibited by these remarkable individuals and organizations. Their tireless efforts illuminate the path toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

The statement partly says: “The evening culminated in the unveiling of the Humanitarian magazines, a chronicle of the inspiring journeys and significant impact of the awardees.

“This was complemented by soul-stirring performances by gifted artists, leaving an indelible mark and reaffirming the boundless impact of collective benevolence.

“This commemoration not only honors these remarkable endeavors but also serves as a clarion call for society to emulate these acts of kindness, paving the way for a more empathetic world for generations to come.”

