Gov Bago, Gideon Osi, others for humanitarian award

By Ezra Ukanwa

An eminent assembly of humanitarian champions, including Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, will be awarded for his unwavering dedication to humanity in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, founder of humanitarian awards and magazine, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Others to be honored are: Dr. Gideon Osi for his tireless efforts in promoting accessible education, and Honorable Munira Suleiman for her admirable initiative in rescuing girls from the streets, will be lauded for their exceptional contributions.

Also, tribute to Chief Jude Chidera Eze, Engr. Sagir Ibrahim Koki, Engr. Tukur Mohammed Lawal (DOKAJIN Funtua), Compassionate Advocacy for the Poor initiative, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha (Angry Ustaz), Secure the Future International Initiative, Sparkle Foundation, Hajia Noyinmot Olasunkanmi Busari, and Hon. Peter Akpanke.

Each of these individuals and organizations has left an indelible mark through their diverse humanitarian endeavors, ranging from rural empowerment to mental health advocacy and education support.

Anabueze said: “These exemplary individuals and organizations have embodied the true spirit of humanitarianism through their selfless actions. Their commitment to fostering positive change within our communities is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and service.”

The event in Abuja this weekend aims not only to recognize these outstanding efforts but also to inspire a greater collective commitment to humanitarian causes.

However, It stands as a testament to the remarkable impact that dedicated individuals and groups can have in shaping a more equitable and compassionate society.