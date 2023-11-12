Gospel artiste, Mr Bigger, releases ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ video

By Ayo Onikoyi

Worried by rising criminal activities, especially financial crimes, in the country, a gospel artiste, Mr. Bigger Ibekwe, popularly known as Mr. Bigger, has released a video, titled, ‘Yahoo Yahoo’. It aims at curbing the fraudulent activities in Nigeria.

The video, according to Mr. Bigger, will serve as a campaign against financial crimes, particularly financial frauds.

Mr. Bigger, who has been known for gospel hits, stated this at a media chat in Lagos. He announced that the video is streaming on YouTube, music max and other platforms.

Mr. Bigger, graduated from the Theatre Arts Department, University of Benin and proceeded to Furen Catholic University, Hsinchuan-Taipei, Taiwan where he studied Chinese Language and Culture, and then Deaken University, Canberra Australia, where he bagged Masters in International Relations and Politics, with emphasis on Conflict Resolutions, among others.

The gospel artiste says the latest work, just as the previous songs and videos, were inspired by God.

“As an artiste, I don’t just sing songs for the sake of it, I do it as a result of God’s instruction and direction to move with a particular song, targeting relevant issues in the country. All my songs follow instructions from God because music creation and artistic work are not entirely dependent on you; when creativity comes into you, you are no longer in control of yourself, you want to release it, else it will choke you.

“My line of music is borne out of passion and the need to change the country’s narrative through music. I don’t allow any inspiration from God to die,” he added.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the latest video, Mr. Bigger said: “I was particularly worried about the current situation of criminality in the country and the manner security operatives handle the situation.

“The video, titled ‘Yahoo yahoo’, has become imperative at this time at this time that yahoo-yahoo and other financial crimes have become a major problem to the society. Yahoo Yahoo is a cybercrime and numerous people have had their fortunes eroded by this scourge.

“Security operatives trying to tackle it go about it in a wrong way, thereby creating more public outcry. Harassment and perception of young people with dreadlocks as fraudsters by security personnel needs to be properly checked and curtailed. The video addresses all this.”

Recalling an incident that triggered the inspiration of the masterpiece, Mr. Bigger said, “The work came out of an experience I had while going for a music video shoot with my crew. As we got to a police checkpoint, they stopped us and concluded the boys with me, because of their dreadlocks, were Yahoo Yahoo fraudsters. We were harassed by the security men owing to their perception of young boys with dreadlocks.

“Security operatives, like the song implies, need to calm down and discharge their duties professionally. Frankly speaking, they need training and retraining to attain professionalism in their job.

“So the song is a compilation of what I think society should be. The society should appreciate the policemen and they, in turn, should calm down in handling situations.”

He called on young people to desist from fraudulent activities, adding that incidents of fraud should be handled professionally.

Recalling his early days in music, Mr. Bigger said, “My passion for music has actually been there, right from his university days but did not come to limelight due to financial constraints.