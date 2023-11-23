Google awards N75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs

By Juliet Umeh

At least, 15 Nigerian small and medium-sized businesses, SMBs, have been chosen to receive 75 million Naira Hustle Academy Fund initiative.

The 15 Nigerians were part of the 5,300 SMBs from across Africa who celebrated their graduation from Google’s Hustle Academy in an event that took place on Thursday.

According to Google, “This initiative aims to provide a combination of financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs. The recipients represent various industries and demonstrate the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“The graduation marked a continuation of the programme’s impact, with over 10,300 entrepreneurs having participated since its inception in 2022.

“The Hustle Academy programme, designed to address specific challenges faced by SMBs in Africa, offers practical skills and resources to help these businesses grow.

“This year’s graduation adds to the momentum gained from last year’s 5,000 graduates, reflecting a growing community of businesses engaged in continuous learning and improvement.”

The beneficiaries include: Ifeoma Augusta Anselem – Rae’s Clothing; Femi Bolaji – Wauley Projects Limited; Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo – Pinch N’ Dash; Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa – Segunfunmi Foods Nigeria Limited among others.

Google West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, said: “The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognizing their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape.”

Reacting to the gesture, one of the beneficiaries, Bolaji, the founder of Wauley Projects Limited said: “The Hustle Academy has equipped us with vital business knowledge, and being selected for the fund is a significant boost that will propel our business forward.”