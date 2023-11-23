Good Women Association trains media on ethical reporting on SGBV 

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Good Women Association last week trained journalists on ethical reporting of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, especially on vulnerable women and children.



The 2-day workshop held in Lagos at the Presken Hotel and Suite, Ikeja, brought together media professionals from print, television, and online platforms in order to broaden their knowledge on SGBV. The goal was to learn how to report on these sensitive issues with empathy and without bias, ensuring that survivors are not portrayed as perpetrators in the process.



Facilitating the training, Barrister Adaeze Feyisayo Samuel, expanded on understanding Sexual and Gender violence, which she said is the act of violating another person against their will based on gender norms and unequal power relationships that can occur in private spaces like intimate partners and public spaces like police harassment and brutality that women face.



She also stated that journalists needed to approach issues of SGBV through the lens of human rights violations and health violations. Adaeze highlighted different forms of violation, which include but are not limited to rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, female genital cuttings, child marriage, financial and economic abuse, femicide, reproductive abuse, breast ironing, domestic violence, trafficking in persons, intimate partner violence, harmful widowhood practices, emotion/verbal/psychological abuse, forced isolation, sextortion, revenge porn/online abuse, and election-related SGBV.



“Statistics have shown that a higher percentage of incidences of sexual violence are perpetrated against the underage, and therefore the issue of dressing should not be a factor in committing sexual violence. If a man can exercise self-control over their finances while spending, they should be able to exercise the same on what somebody else is wearing. How a person dresses is not a factor in violating her.



“It’s necessary for media personnel to understand that in gender-sensitive reportage, they should ensure not to dehumanize victims but be self-accountable to end SGBV, adding that if the media don’t tell the story, someone else will do so from their point of view.



“Don’t shift the focus from the perpetrator or violator to the victim. Play the role of sensitizing the public and changing social norms. She added.



Continuing, Adaeze emphasized the impact of NGOs and CSOs in raising awareness about SGBV, leading to more cases being reported to law enforcement. She urged the media to continue raising awareness, building trust and accountability, challenging harmful social norms, and monitoring the progress of justice through follow-up stories.



In another session on how to beat bias while reporting, Adaeze lists principles of gender-sensitive reporting, which include getting informed consent and putting it on record, respecting victim confidentiality and privacy, fact-checking data or information given for accuracy, avoiding impartiality by taking sides, avoiding retraumatization of the victim, and being fair in their interactions with the victims or survivors.



Using female sex workers as a case study, Adaeze stated that they are frequently subjected to trauma. She illustrated the significance of employing qualitative data with a human-centred approach to bolster reports on SGBV.

Earlier in her opening address, Mrs. Biola Ibiefo, the Executive Director, Good Women Association (GWA), encouraged the participants to be open to learning, saying that the organisation has seen that gender-based violence is a big issue in Lagos State.



Ibiefo advised journalists to use their platform to sensitize the public about the dangers of perpetrating violence against vulnerable women and children, saying the statistics are alarming and have become epidemic.