By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has said that a good corporate governance culture is essential for driving economic growth and diversification.

She added that it provides a stable and transparent business environment that encourages investment and entrepreneurship, promotes innovation and risk-taking, and ensures that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably.

Uzoka-Anite who presented a paper titled: “Driving Nigeria’s Economic Transformation and Diversification Through Corporate Governance” at the 2023 Annual Directors Conference, charged the institute of its role in promoting good corporate governance practices in the country.

She said there is a need for IoD and other stakeholders in the business communities to work to promote a culture of good governance that will help build a diversified and resilient economy that benefits all Nigerians.

She said: “As directors, we must lead by example and uphold the highest standards of ethical behaviour and accountability. We must ensure that our companies operate with transparency and adhere to the principles of good corporate governance corporate governance as a fundamental pillar of economic development, sets the rules, regulations, and practices that guide the behaviour of companies and their directors.

“Good corporate governance promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour that ensures that companies operate in the best interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and society at large”, stated the minister, who highlighted the connection between good corporate governance and a country’s growth. She stated that good corporate governance helps to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably, which is essential for reducing income inequality and promoting social cohesion.

She said that Nigeria as a blessed country with abundant natural resources, vibrant culture, and a youthful population, has continued to face significant challenges in realising her economic ambitions, and remains heavily dependent on the oil and gas sector, which has proven to be volatile and susceptible to global market forces.