Gombe appeals for sustenance of UNICEF interventions in education, others

By Femi Bolaji

The Gombe State government has appealed to the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to sustain its intervention in education, health, and nutrition among others across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Aishatu Maigari, who spoke Monday in Gombe, the state capital, said the various interventions of the United Nations agency have been all-encompassing and have left no child behind.

She noted that aside from Education, the Health and Nutrition sector of the state are focal points that the state would continue to partner with humanitarian organisations for the betterment of its citizenry.

According to her, “We are happy with UNICEF’s intervention, especially in the safe school initiative, teaching at the right level, training of our EMIS officers and the review/ development of our sector plans.

“It gladdens us that in all of these interventions, no child has been left behind and this also extends to health, nutrition and maternal/child care.

“However, I am of the school of thought that when you appreciate something, you are only seeking more. As a government, we will continue to partner to ensure the sustenance of these interventions in our state.”

Earlier, the Officer-in-Charge, of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr Clement Adams, in his remarks said the 2023 end-of-year review meeting where the Commissioner spoke, drew both governments and other partners from Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau states.

He said the meeting was to reflect on what was done during the year under review and develop draft activities for the year 2024.

He said, “We are looking at what we have been doing and also developing a work plan for next year.

“We also want to see where we recorded successes, what contributed to it and also see where we need to make amends.”