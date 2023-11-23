Gombe: Appeal Court affirms Inuwa’s election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of the Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Inuwa polled 342,821 votes to emerge winner of March 18, Gombe State, gubernatorial election.

However, not satisfied with the result, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mohammed Barde, challenged Inuwa’s victory at the tribunal presided over by Justice S.B. Belgore. His case was struck out for lack of merit.

The tribunal ruled that the allegation was baseless and that the petitioners failed to prove the alleged election malpractices and therefore struck out the petition.