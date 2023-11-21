Go after Nigerian collaborators in P&ID case, HEDA, JODER tell FG

President Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA Resource Centre; and Journalists for Democratic Rights, JODER, have urged President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to go after Nigerian collaborators in the P&ID case.

They argued that the fact that the court ruled in favour of Nigeria should not be the end of the case, saying everybody must be held accountable.

Speaking at a media training organised by HEDA in collaboration with JODER, supported by Mac-Arthur Foundation in Lagos, themed: ‘Building Public Ownership for Transparency and Accountability In Governance and Service Delivery’, Sam Olukoya of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, said: “P&ID matter has not closed, rather it has just started, who are the collaborators? People should be made accountable. The case must have happened at a high level. Who are the people involved?” he queried, adding that “it is a story that would have damaged Nigeria. We should hold everybody accountable. We should go a step further to know what transpired.”

Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary, HEDA, Mr Sulaimon Arigbabu, lamented that corruption has become worse in the country, adding that there should be collaborative efforts to remedy the situation.

Arigbabu, who expressed optimism in Nigeria, said the silver lining was that some people were committed to a transparent, growth and corruption-free Nigeria.

He said: “There is a global socio-economic and political crisis. It is not just in Nigeria. But why Nigeria’s case is dire and serious is that while in other countries, citizens and governments are struggling to ease things, corruption will not allow us.”

In the same vein, Executive Director of JODER, Mr Adewale Adeoye, said it was necessary to change the narratives as media practitioners and Journalists by carrying out thorough investigations with facts, accuracy and not assumptions and hearsay, by exposing corrupt persons in the society, with the law taking its cause, it will reduce corruption in the nation.

He tasked media practitioners in Nigeria to come up with an agenda on how to fight corruption, saying it has become imperative to be responsive in the fight against the menace.

“As Journalists, having a corrupt free society is achievable only if the Fourth Estate of the Realm don’t rest on its oars, but continue to put out political leaders into checks and asking tough provoking questions that will bring about transparency in their doings. We don’t do much investigation on corruption cases, which could have strengthened the fight against corruption,” he said.

On his part, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Chairman, Mr Musa Aliyu, represented by the commission’s Principal Superintendent, Hadiza Rimi, said: “In a society like ours, plagued by the persuasive issue of corruption, the role of the media is of paramount importance.

The responsibility entrusted to journalists, online media.“Professionals and bloggers to cover corruption stories go beyond merely reporting events. It extends to the very foundation of ethical reporting, which must be upheld with the highest standards of professionalism.

“We are at a crossroads where the power of the media can either expose the truth, incite change, foster accountability, inadvertently contribute to misinformation, and perpetuate biases that will eventually undermine the people’s trust.

“Ethical journalism in the coverage of corruption demands a commitment to truth, accuracy, and fairness. It necessitates the careful navigation of a complex landscape, where the integrity of the story and the dignity of those involved are preserved. It is about holding the powerful accountable while respecting the rights of individuals and providing balanced, well-investigated information.

“In Nigeria, the challenges are manifold. Corruption often intertwines with societal, political, and economic structures. As media professionals, the weight of this responsibility is immense. Your words can shape public opinion, influence policy, and drive change.

“Training on ethics and professionalism in covering corruption stories is not just a mere workshop or a set of guidelines. It’s a commitment to continuous learning, self-reflection, and adherence to the highest moral standards. It is not about fostering a culture of integrity within the media industry.”