Global Startup Awards: Dataleum emerges Ed-tech Startup of Africa

By Prince Osuagwu

A technology training startup, Dataleum, has emerged the Education-tech startup of Africa at Global Startup Awards, GSA, Africa finale.

The GSA Africa Finale, held under the theme: “Innovating a Global Africa,” is an event that serves as a beacon for African innovation aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event spotlights solutions emerging from the continent and brings together visionaries and industry leaders dedicated to shaping Africa’s future through innovation.

The CEO of Dataleum, Bode Roberts, said Dataleum’s journey to this pinnacle of recognition began as they competed at the national level, where they showcased their innovative prowess and commitment to transforming the EdTech sector.

He said the company’s impressive performance at the national level earned it the opportunity to advance to the regional stage of the competition.