Global Day of Influence 2023 advocates for peace amidst global turmoil

File photo: This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023, shows black smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Today marks the Global Day of Influence (GDI), a global celebration uniting individuals worldwide to emphasise the transformative power of influence in fostering a more interconnected and inclusive world. Against the backdrop of escalating global unrest, this year’s GDI takes on added significance, serving as a platform for reflection on the profound impact of influence in shaping the course of history.

The Global Day of Influence campaign underscores the crucial role influence plays in various aspects of life, from global affairs and business to culture and personal growth. Encouraging participation from notable figures, including PR practitioners, world leaders, influencers, and the general public, the initiative calls for active engagement in championing a more peaceful world.

In a world grappling with conflicts, the Israeli-Palestinian and Russian-Ukraine crises take centre stage, highlighting the urgent need for Influence for Peace. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated into a full-scale war, resulting in significant loss of life and humanitarian crises. Prominent leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are calling for an immediate ceasefire and a political resolution, recognising the vital role influence can play in facilitating negotiations and fostering understanding among deeply divided communities.

Similarly, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, ongoing since 2014, has led to substantial loss of life and widespread displacement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasises the essential role of dialogue and peaceful resolution, highlighting that influence can be harnessed to encourage diplomatic negotiations and alleviate tensions.

The Global Day of Influence campaign serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibility to use influence responsibly and ethically to promote peace. Ayeni Adekunle, GDI Convener, articulates the importance of the campaign, stating, “In the reverberations of conflict, individuals often employ their influence for personal gain, yet as PR professionals, our calling carries the mantle of peace. Amid the tumult in Gaza and the shadows cast over Ukraine, Niger, and Burkina Faso in Africa, communicators shoulder a profound responsibility. The Global Day of Influence is crafted to forge opportunities, facilitating mutual education to wield our narratives not merely as instruments of change, but as voices imbued with significance.”

In a world where conflicts are becoming increasingly complex and protracted, affecting millions of lives and livelihoods, using influence to raise awareness, mobilise action, and advocate for solutions to end these conflicts and prevent new ones is imperative. Ayeni adds, “It is time to use communication as a bridge across the fault lines of discord, cultivating unity and fostering a collective commitment to a future liberated from the chains of violence. There is growing a need to drown out to rebuild fractured connections and foster a renewed hope for a world undivided.”

The 2023 Global Day of Influence will prominently feature activities across traditional and social media inspiring the public to leverage their collective influence to advocate for peace.

Set on November 22, the Global Day of Influence pays homage to the great Austrian-American public relations pioneer Edward Bernays, born on that day in 1891, widely regarded as “the father of public relations.”

The Global Day of Influence is not just a call to action; it is an opportunity to reflect and a promise to use our influence for the greater good. It stands as a testament to our shared responsibility in shaping a more interconnected and inclusive world—one where peace prevails, and unity thrives.