Ghana’s Gyan ordered to give ex-wife houses, cars, others

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan must pay compensation to his ex-wife after a court ruled on their divorce case and determined he is the biological father of their three children.

A court in Ghana ordered the 37-year-old to give Gifty Gyan a house in the UK, a house in Accra, a petrol station and two cars.

Gyan and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a legal battle for three years, with the couple’s divorce case dragged out following the footballer’s allegation of infidelity against Gifty Gyan and his claim that their three children may not be his.