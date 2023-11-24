Ghana woos tourists with 46-day visa-on-arrival for Yuletide 

PHOTO: Ghanaian flag displaying at an airport

Ghana has introduced a 46-day visa-on-arrival regime to attract tourists across the globe for the Christmas period from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

The initiative of the Ghanaian government was designed as a pre-travel visa waiver being part of its 10-year ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign.

A joint effort involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Tourism Authority led to the approval of this visa-on-arrival initiative.

It is aimed at encouraging Africans in the diaspora to explore and reconnect with Ghana, as the programme was disclosed by Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister, Ayorkor Botchwey.

Ghana has been weighing options of allowing all Africans and people of African descent in the diaspora to enter the country visa-free.

Presently, Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin are the only African nations offering visa-free entry for all African citizens.

Speaking on the 46-day visa-on-arrival programme, the Ghana Tourism Authority said, “The Ghana Tourism Authority is excited to announce that the Government of Ghana has authorised Non Pre-Approval Visa on Arrival for visitors coming to Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

“This pre-approval waiver has been launched as part of the December in GH campaign, which is a crucial element of the 10-year “Beyond the Return” initiative.”

“In line with the objectives of the “Beyond the Return” initiative, this waiver aids in strengthening Ghana’s position as the preferred destination for tourists and investors from the diaspora and beyond. It seeks to deepen the bonds between Ghana and its global community while providing opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth,” the statement read.

According to Africa News, the decision to institute a visa-free entry for Africans aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with the diaspora and establish itself as an inviting and accessible hub.

As the government explores this possibility, it reflects a strategic effort to boost tourism, enhance cultural exchange, and celebrate the shared heritage of people of African descent across the globe.