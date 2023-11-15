Get me killers of Rivers DPO, Angbashim, others, CP Disu charges officers, men

Olatunji Disu, new CP Rivers State Police Command

lSays he won’t tolerate killing of cops

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Newly deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu, has tasked policemen posted to the troubled Ahoada area of the state to track down and arrest those involved in the killing of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim.

Disu said he would not tolerate the killing of policemen in the state, urging the officers to give him success in the task.

The CP spoke during a visit, upon arrival, to the troubled Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, where Angbashim was killed and decapitated by cults terrorising the council allegedly led by David Gift Okpala Okpolowu, aka 2Baba.

Disu, who was accompanied by senior police officers of the command while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits.

He said nobody would kill a police officer and go free, advising officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality during their operations in the area.

He said: “I am here for us to see how we can trap these people who killed our policemen. I know what you guys are doing. I know how difficult it is for you to enter all those difficult areas. I want you to know that we are going to support you.

“I want you to know how important we take your job. I decided that the first assignment I am going to do is to come around to let you know how important you are to me. I thank you for all you are doing.

“Keep safe, I don’t want any of you shot or injured in this situation. Keep same and give me success. No one will kill a policeman and go away scot-free. Get me the culprits.”