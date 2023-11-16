Gbajabiamila delivers lecture, as Yabatech graduates 7,717

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is to deliver the convocation lecture during the 35th convocation ceremony of the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech. He will speak on “Empowering Nigerian youths in the present day economy.”



This was disclosed on Thursday by the Rector, Dr Ibrahim Adedotun Abdul, while briefing the press on the activities lined up for the convocation.



According to him, three eminent Nigerians would be made fellows of the College.



“The personalities are Lady Doja Otedola, whose late husband, former Governor of Lagos State, Sir Michael Otedola, donated the land on which the Epe Campus of the College is situated free of charge. She was a teacher and a committed civil servant when she was at the University of Lagos where she was nicknamed Madam Efficiency.



“Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, the first President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, is an alumnus of the College and was a student union leader then.

He has made an indelible mark in the area of labour unionism in the country and on the continent.



“Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State is an accomplished public administrator. He has done well in the area of education in the state and even beyond. With the three new fellows, the College will now have 39 since inception. We are organising a Fellows’ Night to honour these people.



“A breakdown of our list of graduands shows that 254 have distinction, 1,893 are in upper credit division, 3,940 in lower credit division and 1,630 in pass grade. The convocation lecture is to be delivered by Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the chairman of the day is the Senate President, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio. He is also a fellow of the college and even donated an auditorium to the college at our Epe Campus,” he said.



Abdul added that every step had been taken to ensure a hitch free convocation ceremonies and appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the support of the federal government to the college.

