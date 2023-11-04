Gaza crisis similar to what happened in Cyprus, Bosnia – Cyprus President

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar has condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians and medical facilities in Gaza, saying what is happening in the city is similar to what had happened in Cyprus and Bosnia respectively.

Tatar, who expressed sorrow and concern in an interview with Anadolu for Israel’s attacks on civilians in Palestine, criticized the silence of the international community.

The Cyprus president also condemned the attack on ambulances evacuating patients close to the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Thirteen Palestinians were killed and 26 injured in the Israeli bombing earlier Friday that targeted ambulances in front of the main gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

The TRNC leader stressed that while mass killings were taking place against Turks on the island, the UN and the guarantor country, the UK, remained spectators.

“What is happening in Gaza is similar to what happened in Cyprus and Bosnia. The UN and the world, as always, remain spectators. No one wants to make sacrifices to save the lives of others.”

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

Nearly 10,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,240 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.