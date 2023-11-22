Gaza can’t be divided, should be governed by Palestinian authority – EU top official 

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday said the Gaza Strip could not be divided and should be governed by the Palestinian Authority in the future, with the European Union being part of a solution.

Earlier, Palestinian movement Hamas said it had agreed with Israel on a four-day truce in the Gaza Strip with a cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

“Gaza can’t be under Hamas’ control in the future, can’t be controlled by Israel in the future, it cannot be divided, there has to be the Palestinian Authority in Gaza as well.

“The Israelis have to commit themselves not just to build, finance construction, but we Europeans also need to be part of a solution,” he told the European Parliament plenary session on Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighbouring Israeli communities.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.

On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 14,100 people in the Gaza Strip.

