Gani Adams to Tinubu: Restructuring, solution to Nigeria’s foundational problems

Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

….Laments neglect of fallen heroes

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to embark on restructuring of the country saying it remains the best solution to solving Nigeria’s foundational problems.

Adams, in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, said in every election, there is always a winner and a loser.

The Yoruba generalissimo also urged the president to rise to the demands of nation building adding that Nigeria is going through a lot at the moment.

The statement reads: “Your victory at the apex court was an affirmation of the popular mandate given to you by Nigerians at the February 25 Presidential Election.

“It is a reflection of your avowed commitment to justice, fair play and merits of the law, without fear or favour.

“In every election, there is always a winner and a loser.

“Nigeria is going through a lot at the moment, but it must be said that your victory has given rise to a leadership that this time demands.

“And we must agree with the fact that this is truly a new chapter in the political trajectory of Nigeria.

“As much as I join other Nigerians to celebrate your victory, I am of the view that now is the time for us to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“However, let me say it for posterity that Nigerians, irrespective of our ethnic nationalities have common belief in the strength of our diversity.

“And your commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes and faiths with honour and respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens should be the fulcrum of your administration.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, I believe in restructuring as the best solution to the foundational problems of Nigeria, I will continue to support your administration as a Yoruba man, a brother and father of the nation, especially, a Nigerian nation that is tied to this political ideology.

“It is the dream of our founding fathers to see Nigeria becoming a prosperous nation. A nation that is ready to fulfil its dreams and the collective aspirations of the citizens.”