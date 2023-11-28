G.O.A.T debate: Popular Nigerian actor Aki picks Messi over Ronaldo

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikidieze, popularly known as Aki, has weighed in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate on ‘who is the greatest’ between the two football superstars has spanned for as long as their careers have endured with the possibility of it being an infinite one.

Overtime, celebrities across different fields have jumped in on the conversation revealing their choice between the duo.

Recently, Aki, a Nigerian film beloved famous for his comic acts along with his colleague Osita Iheme, Paw Paw, joined the longlist of popular figures who have given their take on the ‘Greatest of All-Time’ footballer.

In a trending Tiktok video, Aki chose former Barcelona and PSG star Messi as his GOAT ahead of Al-Nassr forward, Ronaldo.

He also made other choices of his favourite among other footballers pitted against themselves.