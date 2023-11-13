FUTA graduates 3491, produces 195 first class

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Ondo state, plans to hold it’s 33rd convocation ceremony, with 3491graduates out of which 195 made first class.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said this weekend to herald the convocation ceremony.

Oladiji, while giving the breakdown, said that ” out of the total number, 195 students have first class, 1,510 have second class honours (upper division), 1,515 students finished with second class honours (lower division), 254 have third class and two students finished with pass.”

She added that ” the university would also confer postgraduate diploma, masters and doctoral degrees on 1,806 postgraduate students.

” Out of the number, 490 would be awarded Postgraduate Diploma, 61 Postgraduate Diploma in Management, 86 Master of Business Administration, 940 Masters Degree while 229 would bag a doctorate degree

Oladiji said that a student of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Miss Oluwanifemi Olajuyigbe, was the best graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.93.

She noted that in a bid to have a direct impact on the society, the university would introduce new academic programmes upon the approval of the National University Commission.

“FUTA aspires to be a world-class university of technology and centre of excellence in training, research, and service delivery.

“Currently, we have active collaborations with universities in the USA, UK, Germany, China, Brazil, India, and Ghana.

“Visiting professorship and scholar positions for academics from the diaspora have been instituted to enrich the quality of training and research in the university.

“Currently, 19 scholars have been engaged. They are from South Africa (6), Namibia (1), USA (1), UK (4) Canada (2), Germany (1), Malaysia (1) and Australia (2) and New Zealand (1), the don hinted.

“One of the highlights of the events will be the Convocation Lecture with the title Knowledge and Research: The Foundation of. Prosperous Economy and it will be delivered by. Dr Bosun Tijani, Hon Minister Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy on Wednesday, November 16.