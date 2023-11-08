Fuse.io nominated best blockchain company at African Crypto Giant award

A decentralized EVM-compatible public blockchain platform, Fuse.io, has announced its nomination as the “Best Blockchain Company” at the prestigious 2023 African Crypto Giant Award. Since its inception in 2019, Fuse.io has been steadfastly committed to democratizing Web3 payments for both businesses and consumers across the entire value chain.

In just five years, Fuse.io has achieved a remarkable transformation, redefining industry benchmarks for transparency, transaction fees, fulfillment timelines, dApps, APIs, and all aspects of the DeFi and blockchain landscape.

Speaking on the company’s nomination for the Best Blockchain Company, Mark Smargon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Fuse.io and Fuse Network said: “Being nominated the Best Blockchain Company for the year 2023 is a truly a remarkable achievement for us because blockchain technology is at the core of everything we do at Fuse.io.

Also speaking about this auspicious recognition, Ira Lakhman, Chief Operating Officer of Fuse.oi said: “At Fuse.io, we’ve consistently pushed the limits of what’s possible in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. Our focus has been on efficient payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses without the deep pockets for custom Web 3 payment infrastructure.

In Africa, Fuse is facilitating financial inclusion and economic growth for myriads of businesses and SMEs. It is also providing the infrastructure that innovative companies need to revolutionize the continent’s economy. In Kenya, for instance, its technology and infrastructure are the building blocks of Sanduk, a platform that offers payment solutions, used in addressing the volatility of local currencies.