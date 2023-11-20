Full List: Burna Boy, Rema win inaugural Billboard Afrobeats awards

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and Rema have made history as they emerged the first-ever winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BMAs).

The ceremony took place on Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Burna Boy swooped the ‘Top Afrobeats Artiste’ award ahead of fellow Nigerians Wizkid and Tems.

Reacting to his latest win at the Billboard Afrobeats awards, Burna Boy dedicated the gong to African artistes.

The self-styled African Giant noted that the recognition is just a “tip of the iceberg”.

“This is dedicated to Africa and every artiste coming out of Africa, this is for you and yeah man the future is bright,” he said.

“You guys are going to see the vision. This is just the tip of the iceberg, you are going to see the whole vision soon. Salute! Love.”

Meanwhile, Rema also went home with an award as he won the ‘Top Afrobeats Song’ category for his global hit ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez, the American singer.

Morgan Wallen was, however, the top winner of the night with 11 awards, while Taylor Swift became the biggest female winner with 10 prizes.

See below the full list of winners at the Billboard Afrobeats Awards:

TOP ARTISTE

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTISTE

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

WINNER: Zach Bryan

TOP MALE ARTISTE

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

TOP FEMALE ARTISTE

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

TOP DUO/GROUP

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTISTE

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 ARTISTE

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

TOP HOT 100 PRODUCER (NEW)

Jack Antonoff

WINNER: Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTISTE

Drake

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTISTE

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP SONG SALES ARTISTE

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

WINNER: Taylor Swift

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTISTE

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCL. U.S.) ARTISTE

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP R&B ARTISTE

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTISTE

Chris Brown

Miguel

WINNER: The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTISTE

Beyoncé

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

TOP R&B TOURING ARTISTE

WINNER: Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

TOP RAP ARTISTE

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

TOP RAP MALE ARTISTE

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Travis Scott

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTISTE

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

TOP RAP TOURING ARTISTE

50 Cent

WINNER: Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

TOP COUNTRY ARTISTE

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTISTE

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTISTE

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

WINNER: Taylor Swift

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP

Old Dominion

Parmalee

WINNER: Zac Brown Band

TOP COUNTRY TOURING ARTISTE

George Strait

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

TOP ROCK ARTISTE

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Zach Bryan

TOP ROCK DUO/GROUP (NEW)

WINNER: Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

TOP ROCK TOURING ARTISTE

WINNER: Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

TOP LATIN ARTISTE

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

TOP LATIN MALE ARTISTE

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTISTE

WINNER: Karol G

ROSALÍA

Shakira

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

TOP LATIN TOURING ARTISTE

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Karol G

RBD

TOP GLOBAL K-POP ARTISTE (NEW)

Jimin

WINNER: NewJeans

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

TOP K-POP TOURING ARTISTE (NEW)

WINNER: Blackpink

Suga

Twice

TOP AFROBEATS ARTISTE (NEW)

WINNER: Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTISTE

WINNER: Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTISTE

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

TOP GOSPEL ARTISTE

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

TOP BILLBOARD 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

TOP SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: Barbie: The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By Elvis

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

TOP R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

WINNER: SZA, SOS

TOP RAP ALBUM

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Future, I Never Liked You

Lil Baby, It’s Only Me

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Travis Scott, Utopia

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

TOP ROCK ALBUM

Hardy, the mockingbird & The Crow

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

WINNER: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

TOP LATIN ALBUM

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

TOP K-POP ALBUM (NEW)

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

WINNER: Stray Kids, 5-STAR

Tomorrow X Together, The Name Chapter: Temptation

Twice, Ready To Be: 12th Mini Album

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

WINNER: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Illenium, Illenium

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

Tiësto, Drive

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

WINNER: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

Cain, Rise Up

Elevation Worship, Lion

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

WINNER: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett, All Things New

Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, ‘Creepin’

Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, ‘Last Night’

SZA, ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift, ‘Anti-Hero’

TOP STREAMING SONG

Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, ‘Last Night’

SZA, ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift, ‘Anti-Hero’

Zach Bryan, ‘Something in the Orange’

TOP RADIO SONGS

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, ‘Creepin’

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

Rema & Selena Gomez, ‘Calm Down’

Taylor Swift, ‘Anti-Hero’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande ‘Die for You’

TOP SELLING SONG

Jason Aldean, ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Jimin, ‘Like Crazy’

Miley Cyrus,’Flowers’

Oliver Anthony Music, ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

WINNER: Taylor Swift, ‘Anti-Hero’

TOP COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, ‘I’m Good (Blue)

WINNER: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, ‘Creepin’

Rema & Selena Gomez, ‘Calm Down’

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Die for You’

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 SONG

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

Rema & Selena Gomez, ‘Calm Down’

SZA, ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift, ‘Anti-Hero’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Die for You’

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (Excl. U.S.) SONG

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, ‘I’m Good (Blue)

Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

Rema & Selena Gomez, ‘Calm Down’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Die for You’

TOP R&B SONG

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, ‘Creepin’

Miguel, ‘Sure Thing’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Die for You’

WINNER: SZA, ‘Kill Bill’

SZA, ‘Snooze’

TOP RAP SONG

Coi Leray, ‘Players’

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, ‘Rich Flex’

Gunna, ‘fukumean’

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, ‘All My Life’

Toosii, ‘Favorite Song’

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Bailey Zimmerman, ‘Rock and a Hard Place:

Luke Combs, ‘Fast Car’

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, ‘Last Night’

Morgan Wallen, ‘You Proof’

Zach Bryan, ‘Something in the Orange’

TOP ROCK SONG

Jelly Roll, ‘Need A Favor’

Stephen Sanchez, ‘Until I Found You’

Steve Lacy, ‘Bad Habit’

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, ‘I Remember Everything’

WINNER: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange’

TOP LATIN SONG

WINNER: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, ‘Ella Baila Sola’

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe Dame’

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, ‘Un x100to’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, ‘La Bebe’

TOP GLOBAL K-POP SONG (NEW)

Fifty Fifty, ‘Cupid’

Jimin, ‘Like Crazy’

WINNER: Jung Kook ft. Latto, ‘Seven’

NewJeans, ‘Ditto’

NewJeans, ‘OMG’

TOP AFROBEATS SONG (NEW)

Ayra Starr, ‘Rush’

Libianca, ‘People’

Oxlade, ‘KU LO SA’

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez, ‘Calm Down’

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, ‘Soweto’

TOP DANCER/ELECTRONIC SONG

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Elton John & Britney Spears, ‘Jold Me Closer’

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, ’10:35′

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

WINNER: Brandon Lake, ‘Gratitude’

Chris Tomlin, ‘Holy Forever’

for King & Country with Jordin Sparks, ‘Love Me Like I Am’

Lauren Daigle, ‘Thank God I Do’

Phil Wickham, ‘This Is Our God’

TOP GOSPEL SONG

WINNER: CeCe Winans, ‘Goodness of God’

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, ‘God Really Loves Us’

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, ‘More Than Able’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, ‘Fear is Not My Future’

Zacardi Cortez, ‘Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)’

CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

WINNER: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Vanguard News