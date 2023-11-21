Fubara: Rivers crisis spikes as two factional assembly lawmakers hold separate sittings

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

By Daniel AbiaP/Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday was plunged into another round of crisis barely one month after the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara was threatened with an impeachment threat.

This time, armed policemen again took over the complex as members loyal to both factions of Rt. Hon Edison Ehie and Rt. Hon Martin’s Amaewhule allegedly held separate sittings at different locations.

No fewer than four police patrol vans were stationed at the entrance of the Assembly complex located along Moscow Road, even as human and vehicular movement along that axis of the Assembly were restricted.

Sources said that abour 25 lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule, sat early on Tuesday and reportedly deliberated on two items concerning the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PSAN.

The lawmakers apparently loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike also called on the State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the explosion at the Assembly which razed the hallowed Chamber and destroyed several property.

On the other hand, lawmakers led by factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that they will swim or float with him.

Rising from a sitting on Tuesday from an unknown location, they commended the governor on his developmental strides and security initiatives to keep the state peaceful.

Ehie, in a statement signed by Legislative Aide, Ken Uchendu, said “it takes a man of vision to steer the ship of development for the benefit of the people of the state”.

They resolved to continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the state.

The lawmakers also condemned the attack on Ehie’s residence on Sunday night as well as the burning of the House of Assembly and appealed to the governor to commence the rehabilitation works as soon as possible.

“Furthermore, the house impressed on the need for the Inspector General of police, and other related security apparatus of the state to investigate these attacks and bring the culprits to book,” they said.