FRSC records 23% reduction of road crashes in 2023 – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF), Sen. George Akume said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has recorded a 23 per cent reduction in road crashes from January to date.

The SGF stated this at the inauguration of the newly built FRSC Sector Command’s Office in Kaduna on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akume was represented by Mr Iliyasu Agaka, Director, Affairs of former Heads of State and State Protocol.

He said that the extraordinary achievements the corps had recorded so far were preconditioned by the unwavering support received from the present administration on both the administrative and operational fronts.

Akume said, “I am fully aware that in this year alone, the corps recorded a huge over 23 per cent reduction in road crashes.

”This great edifice we are inaugurating today will motivate the staff to put in greater efforts for maximum performance.”

He stated that under the President Bola Tinubu-led government, FRSC has made tremendous efforts in reducing road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries associated with them.

“I must confess that I am now quite familiar with your main objectives of creating a conducive working environment for your workforce.

“Your approach to organizational management is in tandem with global best practices,” the SGF added.

Akume said that amidst the challenges that confronted the realization of the corporate mandate, FRSC continued to be counted among few government agencies deeply committed to accomplishing the enormous responsibilities imposed on them by their Establishment Act.

He said that efforts at developing an efficient transport system were pivotal to national growth, adding, “That is why economic development is hinged a great deal on efficient road transportation which facilitates the movement of goods and services.

“Your resilience, sacrifices and determination to eradicate road traffic crashes in our country is manifest in your various sustainable road safety programs, including the quarterly Strategy Session.”

Akume said that the administration of Tinubu was pleased with the remarkable heights the corps has attained, especially its leadership role of West Africa Road Safety as part of efforts to scale up the bar on road safety management within the West African Sub-region.

Akume said that irrespective of the tremendous achievements recorded over the years, the war against road crashes was still far from over.

“That is why providing a conducive working environment is critical to remind us of the need to brazen up to the challenges that lie ahead of us all, first as individuals, as an organization and as a community of people because indeed, road safety is a collective responsibility.

“On our part, the Federal Government will continue to show commitment to the improvement of the road transportation sector of the economy as seen in its massive road construction and rehabilitation efforts going on across the country.

“This effort is aimed at achieving an improved road network in Nigeria, ease traffic congestion and improve mobility on our highways.

“Efforts by the government to promote intermodal transportation in Nigeria have also resulted in federal government’s construction and rehabilitation of rail tracks, dredging of waterways, as well as upgrading of most airports in Nigeria, “he said.

The SGF called on all the stakeholders in the transportation industry to make prudent use of these facilities by protecting the critical infrastructure.

“For sustainable management, the government is also working through the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission to explore public-private management,” he said.

Akume disclosed that in spite of global economic challenges, the Federal Government had at various times approved the procurement of operational vehicles and other equipment for the corps.

“The government had also in recent times approved recruitment of more personnel to the corps to boost your workforce, as well as approvals granted for it to build office accommodation in various parts of Nigeria,” Akume said.

Also in his address, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State said, “As a government, we will continue to work with FRSC in charting paths that will ensure sustainability and attainability to the UN decade of action on eradication of road traffic crashes.”

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Sani said that the state government has established five computerized vehicle testing centres as part of its effort to ensure safer vehicles that comply with all safety standards.

“My administration is poised to continue to enhance the operations of FRSC in Kaduna through supporting mechanisms that will aid the overall functionality and ensure that FRSC achieves its corporate objectives,” Sani said.

NAN