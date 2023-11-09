FRSC deploys 1500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1, 500 personnel and 35 vehicles including tow trucks as part of preparations towards ensuring a smooth conduct of the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Corps Marshal(DCM) Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu as ordering operatives of the Corps drafted to cover the elections to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

This, he said included the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections were scheduled by the electoral umpire to hold on Saturday.

Biu said that the Corps Operatives drafted to cover the elections were equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads.

He also directed them to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies and maintain orderliness in polling booths.

“To ensure that the Corps plays an effective role in the elections, 1500 personnel of the Corps have been deployed.

“35 Vehicles including tow trucks, ambulances have also been deployed to each of the respective states to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the election, ” he said.

Biu warned the personnel deployed to play an active role in the democratic exercise to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, and ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.

The Corps Marshal called on the electorates in the state to comply with all regulations including restrictions as would be announced as he wished the entire state a peaceful, free and fair elections. (NAN)