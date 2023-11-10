Free fall of Naira: Declare state of emergency on agriculture – Group tells FG

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: A group, Yoruba Elites in Politics (YEP) has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency declare state of emergency on agriculture in order to address the current free fall of Naira.

The National President of YEP, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, who made the call at the launching of Cocoa Revolution Project, in Abeokuta, said the neglect of agriculture sector has contributed immensely to the economic woe that is currently facing the country.

The group advised the federal government to focus more on agriculture, especially, the production of cocoa.

Oginni said, “recognizing the fact that the national economic recovery is a collective responsibility of the government at all levels and the entire citizenry, The Yoruba Elite in Politics is ready and determined to compliment government’s efforts in this regard through “cocoa revolution”.

“Realizing the fact that Papa Obafemi Awolowo was able to run successful and prosperous government of the Old Western region from cocoa produce. It’s now the time for us as a nation to look back and copy from the economic wizardry of Chief Awolowo by making sure that the Southwestern Nigeria get back to cocoa production as a matter of urgency.

“It’s obvious that the total neglect of Cocoa Farmers and Production due to the discovery of oil made Nigeria cconomy vulnerable. In the same vein, the free fall of the Naira as it is today, is also the resultant effect of dwindling exportation.

“To get Nigeria out of the present economic quagmire, The Yoruba Elite in Politics (YEP) is calling on The President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare state of emergency on agriculture. The human and natural resources of Nigeria must be fully utilized for optimum production in the area of agriculture for speedy economic recovery.

“On this note, The Yoruba Elite in Politics is calling on the federal and state Ministries of Agriculture on the successful implementation of cocoa revolution project.

“The Cocoa Revolution Project is set to mobilize 20,000 young cocoa farmers back to farm within the next one year. It’s a plan to have 20,000 cocoa plantations across the Southwest State of Nigeria within a year. Our projection is to restore back the lost glory of the old Western region on cocoa Production within the next three years.

“It’s evidently clear that the success of this initiative required greater support from the Southwest governors. We are using this medium to call on all the hovernors of Southwest Nigeria to give this project every needed support. The moribonds farm settlements are suggested to be converted to ”Cocoa revolution villages” with facilities that will encourage young cocoa farmers to stay focuse on the project.

“In the same vein, we are also calling on our legislators at the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency initiate and enact laws that will promote agricultural production and export. All legislators at the National and State Assemblies are hereby enjoined to encourage agriculture in their various constituencies.

“Consequently, The Yoruba Elite in Politics shall from today start to engage our political office holders accountable most especially on their contributions to agricultural production and development .