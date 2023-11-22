Fraud Examiners task taxpayers on regular review of compliance status

By Tunde Oso

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Lagos chapter has reiterated the need for taxpayers to regularly check their compliance level to be sure that they are not acting contrary to existing tax laws and regulations.

The association in a communique issued at the end of its 6th anti-fraud conference/investiture ceremony, advised against complacency, even when all seemed fine, noting that the complexity of tax laws may leave payers at risk of unaccounted for tax exposures.

It explained that this was necessary to avoid emergency and business distractions that may result from tax penalties, which included three years imprisonment and property seizure, amongst others.

It further encouraged them to carry out a comprehensive review of tax reconciliation so as to be able to identify opportunities to reduce tax liability or to obtain refund of overpaid tax.

It stated, “Taxpayers need to meet their tax obligations as prescribed by the tax laws and related regulations/by-laws. They can identify any slightest issues through a comprehensive review of tax compliance and treatment by taxation area and major accounts based on the understanding of management activities and industry-specific issues.

To minimise risks of uncertain tax liabilities too, the association encouraged investors to, without delay, develop appropriate solutions and quantify the effects of whatever issues identified during the review process.

On minimising fraud incidents, it advised investors to put in place fraud detection and control measures early enough in business to be able to establish a strong foundation for fraud prevention as businesses grow.

It also sought collaboration between anti-fraud agencies and regulatory bodies across sectors to enable a robust regulatory framework, and foster public confidence.

“By working together, regulatory authorities and anti-fraud agencies can effectively combat fraud, mitigate risks, and ensure the integrity and stability of Nigeria’s financial and economic landscape”, it stated.