Francophone African literature scholar, Professor Unionmwan Edebiri passes on at 81

Late Professor Unionmwan Edebiri

Teacher, literary critic, translator and promoter of African arts and culture, Professor Unionmwan Edebiri has passed on.

Edebiri was a Professor of French for over 38 years and a Barrister-at-Law for over 30 years.

He was the first Nigerian to earn a Doctorate d’Université (Ph.D.) in French Literature from the University of Paris-Sorbonne, France.

Unionmwan Edebiri taught French for over 50 years at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), the University of Lagos, and the University of Benin.

The research interests of the renowned scholar covered French Literature, Francophone African Literature, Comparative Literature, Translation, and Cultural Studies. Among his published books is the highly celebrated Bernard Dadié: hommages et études (essais réunis par Unionmwan Edebiri), Ivry-sur-Seine, Editions Nouvelles du Sud, 1992. His works include monographs, journal articles, public lectures and paper presentations at eight national and twenty-nine international conferences in over 25 countries across four continents.

Unionmwan Edebiri was the Founder and Pioneer Secretary of, the Nigerian Association of African and Comparative Literature, a member of the Executive Committee, of the International Comparative Literature Association, a Senior Colloquium Officer, of FESTAC ’77, a member of the Governing Council, the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, a Director/Chief Executive, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), member, International Colloquium Commission of the Third World Festival of Black Arts (FESMAN III), President, Modern Languages Association of Nigeria, member, Specialised Committee for Humanities of the Governing Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award, Chairman, Forum of Professors and Heads of Departments of French in Nigerian Universities, Honorary Solicitor, Nigerian Academy of Letters and Foundation President, West African Institute of Translators and Interpreters.

He was the recipient of Fellowships from the Nigerian Institute of Translators and Interpreters, (FNITI), Institute of Benin Studies (FIBS), University French Teachers Association of Nigeria (FUFTAN), Nigerian Academy of Letters (FNAL) and the Leopold Sédar Sénghor Research Fellowship. Unionmwan Edebiri was conferred multiple awards including the Quidah’92 Award by the President of the Republic of Benin, the Special Award for contributions to Africa’s Renaissance by the President of Senegal, the Benin Achievers Award by HRM Omo n’Oba n’Edo, the Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin, and the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Professor Unionmwan Edebiri was born into the Edebiri Family of Benin Kingdom on 1st April 1942 and answered the glorious home call on Thursday, 16th November 2023 at the age of 81.