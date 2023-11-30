Francis Agemo’s art goes beyond the present in Morocco  

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

All is set for Francis Agemo’s solo art exhibition, which opens December 9, 2023, and runs until February 24, 2024, at the Montresso Art Foundation, Jardin Rouge Marrakech, a major city of the Kingdom of Morocco. The exhibition is titled “Beyond the Present.”

Francis Sewanu Agemo is a contemporary Nigerian artist from Badagry Local Government in Lagos State. He graduated from Delta State University, Abraka, where he majored in sculpture and painting.

According to literature on the artist, Agemo’s vibrant and thought-provoking creations based on unique traditional African aesthetics have captivated and engaged viewers across the globe. Through various mediums, Agemo projects the culture of his people with ease, while exploring themes of identity, culture, religion, slavery, and socio-political issues prevalent in Nigeria and Africa.

Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of his homeland as a result of his early exposure to some sacred traditional worship objects, Francis seamlessly integrates traditional Nigerian art forms and techniques into his contemporary artwork, offering a fresh perspective on the modern African art scene.

His works in recent past showcase the beauty found in the history and traditions of his homeland before the invasion of the African continent by Europeans.

Francis has had many works showcased at solo and group exhibitions, both locally and internationally. Most of those works focus on issues relating to culture, spirituality, the African identity, and the need to embrace and take pride in his cultural heritage rather than neglecting it.

With a keen eye for detail and an unwavering commitment to artistic innovation, Francis investigates the social-political climate of his home country and Africa at large. He employs a variety of materials in his interrogation of the lived experiences of African kids, particularly those living on the margins of society.

He uses forms and figures as a vehicle of meditation with regard to the plight of the average Nigerian, who constantly struggles to swim against the oppressive tide of the social-political and economic climate, addressing those in authority with regard to their ineptitude.