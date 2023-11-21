Four missing teenagers found dead inside crashed car in Snowdonia

By Biodun Busari

The police have recovered the bodies of four missing teenagers from a crashed car in Snowdonia, Wales on Tuesday.

Snowdonia is a mountainous region and national park in northwestern Wales.

It has all fifteen mountains in Wales over 3000 feet high, including the country’s highest, Snowdon which is 1,085 metres (3,560 ft) tall.

The teens – Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris – were declared missing following their failure to return from a camping trip on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph, North Wales Police said their bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta, which appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

In a statement, Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said, “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

“We would ask that the families be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

While the cause of their death has not been ascertained, the police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.

The report revealed that a truck arrived approximately three-quarters of a mile from the accident scene, in order to lift the car from the river on Tuesday evening.

It was reportedly disclosed that the boys travelled to Harlech on Saturday with plans to camp in the Eyri area on Sunday.

The teenagers who were from Shrewsbury expected to return home on Monday, but their loved ones raised an alarm when none of them made contact with friends and family or were active on WhatsApp.

Locals of the area have joined their families to pay tributes.

“I love you so much baby,” Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi said in a tribute on Instagram. “I’m going to miss you forever.”

She added he was the “sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you gorgeous.”

Maddi’s mother, Lisa said she was “absolutely heartbroken” for her daughter and “all of the boys family involved” (sic).

“Wilf was such a lovely kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated,” the grieving mother said.