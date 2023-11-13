Four legal routes for Nigerians to relocate to Canada

One of the plans of Nigerians to get a better life for themselves and their families is to relocate abroad to countries like Canada and others in search of greener pastures which is popularly known as ‘japa’.

Without mincing words, Nigerians now see relocating abroad as one of the priorities that require adequate planning and funding.

The economic challenges and insecurity have been the compelling factors driving Nigerians out to move to advanced countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and others.

While relocating abroad has become popular among Nigerians and other Africans, it could lead to regrets if processed illegally.

Hence, it is crucial that Nigerians who want to relocate to other countries ensure they have all the necessary documents to travel and reside there.

Some days back, the Canadian government unveiled the Immigration Levels Plan for 2024 – 2026, which acts as the guideline for the number of new permanent residents who will be admitted into Canada over the next three years.

It is then pertinent to reveal some of the legal means of relocating to Canada.

Relocate through study route

Studying overseas is a major route to relocate abroad. This requires sending applications to universities in Canada which could be Bachelor, Master or Doctorate degrees.

When you apply to schools in Canada, this will qualify you for a student visa that allows you to settle in the country.

Relocate through professional jobs or skills

Another way many Nigerians have relocated to Canada and other countries is through seeking professional jobs where their skills and services are better paid.

As a professional, you will need a work visa to work as a non-immigrant, based on experience, age, education, and job offers, among others.

Almost every country requires a work visa, but some have specific visas for different fields of work, such as information technology, healthcare, and teaching, among others.

You need to get a visa as an intra-company transferee if you work for an international employer.

Relocate through marriage

Getting married to someone from the country of your destination is one legal way to relocate abroad. This is a common means of relocating to Canada, especially for unmarried men who find Canadian girls.

Many Nigerians have adopted the marriage route to relocate. You can legally relocate if you are lawfully married to a Canadian woman.

Relocate through permanent residency

Another way to relocate is by seeking permanent residency in Canada as the North American country accepts permanent residency applications.

However, a permanent residency application takes as much as six months or even more to get approved.

Vanguard News