Foundation reiterates commitment to fight against women marginalization, others

By Ezra Ukanwa

Starcrest for Women in Africa Foundation has echoed its dedication to combating women’s marginalization and addressing various social issues in the country.

The Executive Director/Founding Partner, StarCrest for Women in Africa Foundation Barr. Esther Omenka said this at the inaugural StarCrest Business Summit, Thursday, in Abuja.

She noted that the business summit is not just gathering of minds but convergence of purpose as each presentation, panel discussion, and interaction stands as a building block in the edifice of empowerment for Nigerian women entrepreneurs.

The business summit for women entrepreneurs aimed to strengthen passion, purpose and empowerment for women entrepreneurs.

Omenka noted the StarCrest Business Summit is not merely an event but a testament to the unwavering commitment they hold for the causes that define Nigeria’s foundation.

She affirms that StarCrest stands as a fortress, challenging societal norms and championing the cause of women who, through resilience and determination, shaping the destiny of our nations.

Omenka explained that StarCrest was not born out of convenience but out of a burning desire to be architects of change in a world where women’s voices resonate with strength, where the girl child dreams without limitations, and where the youth emerge as catalysts for transformative progress.

Her words: “Our journey at StarCrest has been marked by impactful interventions, each echoing our dedication to the holistic well-being of our communities.

“From the inception of vocational skill acquisition programs, empowering countless women to chart new trajectories for themselves, to the heartening outreach initiatives in IDP camps, leaving no one behind, we have sought to embody the principles of compassion and inclusivity.

“In our pursuit of enlightenment, we have not only shed light on the path to knowledge but also extended our hands to uplift vulnerable and underprivileged children, Our back-to-school programs are more than initiatives; they are promises fulfilled, promises to safeguard the future of every child, especially the girl child who, in her education, carries the torch of progress for generations to come.

“Our advocacy for gender equality is a battle cry against the marginalization of women in Africa, and particularly in Nigeria.”

She however calls for support and collaborations to a future where the resilient African woman, the empowered girl child, and the dynamic youth stand at the forefront of progress.