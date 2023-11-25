Foundation launches community transformation programme to tackle unemployment

In a groundbreaking move to address unemployment and poverty in Nigeria, tech entrepreneur and CEO, ATB Group, Abiodun Atobatele launched the Abiodun and Yinka Atobatele Foundation (AYA Foundation).

The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of an extensive community development programme, focusing on empowering young individuals and women. Atobatele’s ambitious objective, he said, is to help transform Nigerian communities, positioning them as hubs for entrepreneurial and managerial change.

Through the AYA Foundation, my mission is to leave a lasting impact on Nigerian communities, addressing fundamental needs and propelling our nation towards a more prosperous future, he said.

Atobatele added that his decision to extend the foundation’s reach beyond his hometown, Igbein Abeokuta, to a national scale reflects his commitment to the entire country.

The AYA Foundation aspires to be a catalyst for change, employing a multi-faceted approach encompassing education, healthcare, and community development.

Education is a cornerstone of progress, and we are committed to providing opportunities for knowledge and skill acquisition, fostering growth and economic empowerment, added Atobatele.

One of the foundation’s flagship projects is the establishment of a Tech Skills Center, envisioned to empower thousands of young Nigerians with technology-based skills.

Abiodun Atobatele emphasizes that providing free tech education and vocational training is key to unlocking opportunities and enabling young individuals to contribute to the Nigerian economy actively.

Today, thanks to facilities like this, leaders of some of the tech world’s largest corporations are being produced in third-world countries, said Atobatele.

The Bilikisu Atobatele Memorial Health Center, another cornerstone project unveiled on the same date, aims to reduce the healthcare burden on underprivileged women. Specifically addressing maternal and child health, the center provides antenatal care, maternal health services, family planning, and preventive medicine. Abiodun Atobatele acknowledges the disproportionate impact of suboptimal healthcare services on women, young girls, and children.

Investing in women’s healthcare is an investment in the nation’s future, said Atobatele, who disclosed that his mother, after whom the clinic has been named, died 10 years ago as a result of the faulty hospital system.

The post-launch landscape of the AYA Foundation paints a picture of optimism and transformative potential. The charity’s areas of concentration, which include education, technology, and healthcare, is ultimately intended to position it as a driving force for positive change in the grassroots. Atobatele said it is committed to inclusivity, collaboration, and collective action as a vehicle of hope in pursuing a more prosperous and equitable nation.

Our message to the world is simple: the strong should continue to support the vulnerable because it is only by doing so that our society will thrive, Atobatele concluded.