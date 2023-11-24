Foundation hails Court of Appeal judgment reaffirming Gov Oborevwori’s victory

Governor Oborevwori

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A nonprofit organization, Gregory Oputa International Foundation, Saturday, hailed Court of Appeal judgment reaffirming the victory of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the March 11 governorship election.

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by Founder and President, Gregory Oputa International Foundation, Prince Dr Gregory Oputa.

Oputa who was recently conferred with the American President’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ on behalf of the US President, Joe Biden by the President of African, Caribbean Faith-Bases Leadership Conference, Dr Agorom Dike, for ‘Lifelong Commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service’ described the judgment as divine verdict for the Governor and entire Delta State.

He also expressed confidence that the judgment has opened a new vista for unprecedented development across the State.

He said: “We hail the resounding Court of Appeal judgment, therefore, we congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, for the landslide victory.

“The judgment is a divine verdict for His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire great people of Delta State.

“We strongly believe that this landslide judgment has opened a new vista of unprecedented development across Delta State, as HE is set to deliver dividends of democracy beyond expectation.”

Meanwhile, (Oputa) who is also the Omordi Chukwubueze of Aboh kingdom, assured the Governor, of the Foundation’s support, and also appealed to the people of Delta State to give their support for the Governor to succeed irrespective of their political affiliations.

“We want to use this platform to call on the great people of Delta State to give their support and contribute positively to the agenda of the Governor.

“Let us keep our differences aside and unite to make the Delta of our dreams come through as we put our hearts and heads together with all sense of patriotism that would galvanize the expected development in all sectors of the Delta State economy.

“We in Gregory Oputa International Foundation also assure the Governor of our massive support to take Delta State to the next height of development.

“We are ready to partner in actualizing the aspirations and visions of HE to add value to the lives of Deltans”, he said.