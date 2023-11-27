Foundation gives school bags, exercise books to Ondo students

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Non-Profit Organization, ALECO Foundation, has distributed school bags and exercise books to students in secondary schools in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Over 140 students benefitted across seven schools in the state capital.

The children of the pioneer Majority Leader of the old Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeniyi Alex-Adedipe,led by his first son, Adebiyi Alex-Adedipe, said that the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the students through the foundation

Recall that Alex Adedipe, the prominent Akure politician died in a ghastly motor accident on the 3rd of July 1992.

He was the Majority leader when the late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin was the governor of old Ondo State including the present Ekiti State and was a philanthropist and a lover of education.

Adebiyi Alex Adedipe, said that the foundation is in the memory of the late politician and will be launched in Akure, the state very soon.

He added that the mission of the foundation, is to improve the lives of people in dire need by advancing their basic educational needs and providing essential support.

Adebiyi Alex-Adedipe, noted that as a prelude to the eventual launch of ALECO Foundation, “We the children of the late politician have sponsored the procurement and distribution of branded school bags and branded exercise books to over 140 beneficiaries across seven schools in Akure, the State capital.

“Aleco Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals, particularly children, facing significant challenges.

“We believe that education is a fundamental right and a powerful tool for truly successful living.

“Our primary focus is on advancing the basic educational needs of underprivileged children, while also helping those facing major crises or hardships.

“This distribution of educational materials brought great joy to the beneficiaries.

Some of the schools that benefitted from this pilot exercise are Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, KHADOB College, Oba-Ile, St. Luke’s Anglican Primary School, Akure, St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Oba-Ile, St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Ebenezer African Church Primary School, Akure, and St. Peter’s A/C Primary School, Akure.

The principals of the benefitting schools expressed gratitude to the convener of the programme.

The late Hon Alex Adedipe, attended and taught in some of the benefitting schools.