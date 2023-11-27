Foundation charges Plateau citizens to embrace peace

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The capacity of key stakeholders including religious leaders, cattle herders, crop farmers, women and youth groups in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State has been strengthened to identify red flags that lead to conflict and nip them in the bud before they escalate to violence.

The communities’ members were also empowered with techniques to resolve conflict, improve peaceful coexistence and engender development in communities.

The event held at the Ropp community of Barkin Ladi LGA was organized by the Mashiah Foundation with the support of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, ELCA to facilitate the development of a joint action plan with local authorities for conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence using community participatory/engagement approaches.

Interacting with the participants on the essence of maintaining peace in communities, the Executive Director of the Mashiah Foundation, Pastor Bayo Oyebade reminded the people that nobody wins in crisis and that the growth of society is development hence the need for all to nurture peace and ensure development.

He recalled how peaceful the State used to be; how people went about their lawful duties without any form of harassment and urged those who could remember such times to ensure they cultivate peace so the young people could also live the good life of those times.

His words, “Peace is very central to development, our future, economy, children, everything will be affected without peace. Without peace, children can’t go to school, we are here to raise one another to respect our neighbours and live in peace with them. That is how we were raised; we need to return to the culture of peace.

“What is happening now is strange to us, peace is very central to development everywhere, and we need to give peace a chance. ELCA is interested that the communities experience peace so we are here to hear from you and to support you to live in peace.

“Plateau people are beautiful people and I hope that in this meeting, as we talk so openly, we will work together, understand one another’s view and bridge the broken relationship. We appeal to all of you to desist from violence; engage in dialogues across communities and build the peace.”

He committed to working with genuine orphans and vulnerable women and empowering them to have a secure future.

In his remark, the Da Gwom Rwei of Barkin Ladi, Da Edward noted that “Barkin Ladi has been experiencing a lot of crises since 2001 when it started from Jos the capital and later on spread to other Local Government but glory be to God things are not as bad as before, there is a bit of relative peace with the effort of security.

“What we have now is mostly criminality; recently, one of our Councillors was killed, some people don’t want peace but we pray that God will just talk to their minds to stop all this nonsense.”

He commended the Mashiah Foundation for the efforts to build peace and stressed, “It was not easy but it is because of such gatherings that we were able to interact with one another. When it first started, we hardly even greeted ourselves but as we continued on this sort of programme, they were very helpful. We are committed to peace.”

The event which was held for three days Barkin Ladi local government area was also replicated in the Bassa local government area of the State and had different discussions, group work as well and question and answer sessions.

Among the topics discussed were, the role of community and religious leaders in conflict management and peacebuilding; the role of security apparatus Operation Safe Haven in conflict management and the identification of red flags (Potential Causes/Triggers of Conflict) by the Commander, Sector 4 Commander, OpSH.

Others were conflict resolution strategies employed in Berom and Fulani communities; conflict resolution techniques, and dialogue for improving peaceful coexistence; conflict resolution and the importance of community dialogue.

There was also the establishment of mutually agreed community-based complaint/concern response mechanisms on how to address grievances as well as the development of a joint action plan with local authorities for conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence using community participatory/engagement approaches.