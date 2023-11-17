Ford Foundation supports FRSC on emergency response, preparedness

As Nigerians prepare for the yuletide and the attendant travels, the Ford Foundation’s Office of West Africa (OWA) is providing funding support to help the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) build the capacity of its paramedics and operational officials to provide prompt and efficient accident rescue operations, preparedness and responsiveness to the very high accident rate on Nigerian roads.

Speaking in Abuja at the flag-off of a capacity building training programme, the Foundation’s Regional Director in West Africa, Dr. ChiChi Aniagolu, said she hopes that all FRSC officers participating in the training would be equipped with enough skills to effectively carry out their duties adding that with timely first aid and skilled first responders, more lives could be saved during accidents.

She further stated: “I am personally delighted that we are able to support this initiative of the FRSC because despite the harassment we citizens can sometimes experience from the FRSC personnel on the road, I am so proud of the work of the FRSC.”

Dr. Aniagolu further noted that the FRSC is not only saving lives, but also an essential link to the development of Nigeria because the safe movement of goods, services, and human mobility contributes to economic growth and development. This according to her, makes the safety of our roads an important public issue that needs to be a concern to everyone.