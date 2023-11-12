Food Security: NGO, firms partner on agricultural innovation

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Following the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FOA) recent projection that about 25.3 million Nigerians would likely face acute food insecurity due to neglect of agricultural production, Syngenta Foundation Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, has joined forces with fertilizer giant, OCP Africa and Olam to bolster food security through the Farmers’ Hub Model and greenhouse technologies.

This collaboration unfolded as the foundation hosted Network Managers from Kano, Benue, Oyo, and Lagos at a two-day high-level meeting in Abuja.

The primary focus of the gathering was to review, plan, and strategize for the upcoming 2024 farming season. The meeting aimed at grooming farmers, fostering connections with agro-entrepreneurs, and exploring the deployment of greenhouse technologies to fortify food security, exports, and economic growth.

Gabriel Isaiah, the Country Manager of Syngenta Nigeria, acknowledged OCP Africa for their shared vision of achieving food security.

Isaiah emphasized that the objective of the meeting was to review, plan, and strategize in strengthening the roles of network managers, establishing marketing channels to bolster market presence to increase market share.

He urged the Network Managers to think like business people, asserting that the “sustainability of the Farmers Hub investment rests squarely on their hands.

The Syngenta Country Manager further encouraged them to leverage the Farmers Hub platforms as an additional marketing outlet and expand their product portfolios by interacting with the OCPA business development team, Olam International, and Syngenta Business Group.

Speaking, OCP Africa Project Agronomist, Odunago Orowumi, commended Syngenta Foundation for its visionary approach, describing the network managers meeting as a business forum dedicated to bringing food security to Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

“OCP Africa is business-oriented with the objectives of promoting the supply of quality inputs into the market so that farmers can leverage it for maximum output,” Odunago said.

He urged participants to seize the collaboration opportunity and make the most of it.

Also, Dr. Emmanuel Sangodele, Olam’s Chief Agronomist, expressed his excitement about the meeting and called on network managers to capitalize on the opportunities available.

“The aim of this meeting is to collaborate and build the capacity of farmers. Olam is ready to partner with you all. Let’s collaborate to build a more secure food future,” he said, emphasizing the need for network managers to adopt a business-minded approach.

Before the meeting commenced, participants had outlined their expectations, including fostering strategic partnerships, collaborations, and sustainable business opportunities. Expectations also covered the management of Farmers Hub managers and capacity building.

Presentations covered a range of insightful topics, with speakers such as Timothy Azakere from Syngenta Foundation delving into understanding the role of Network Managers, Ahmad Liman from Royal Blue offering a comprehensive performance review of network managers, and Dr. Emmanuel Sangodele exploring Olam Business Opportunities For Network Managers.

Additionally, Emmanuel Akor from Syngenta Group presented on Syngenta Business Opportunities for Network Managers, while Nnaemeka Odionye from OCP Africa robustly engaged the participants on OCP Africa Business Opportunities for Network Managers.

Comfort Onyaga from Izanu Africa delivered a presentation on inclusive and Climate-Resilient Warranties, co-created farmers for farmers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, several critical resolutions were made to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of operations within the network.

The two-day meeting brought together Network Managers from various agricultural firms, as well as staff/representatives from Syngenta Foundation, OCP Africa, Syngenta Group (Crop Protection and Vegetables), Olam, Izanu Insurance, and GAWAL.

The meeting witnessed the presence of several network managers, including Royal Blue, Gold Agric, Farm Help, Larabawa Agro Limited, Purity Heritage, and Zuma Rock Production Limited.