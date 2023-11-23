Food Security: FG to flag off dry season farming in Jigawa

Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

…. subsidizes agricultural inputs by 50%

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

In its bid to address skyrocketing food prices on the heels of declaring state of emergency on food security, the Federal Government will officially flag off 2023/2024 dry season farming in Jigawa State on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Technical Advisor (Strategic Communication)

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Kingsley Osadolor, on Thursday and made available to Vanguard.

According to Osadolor, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, will lead several other dignitaries to Hadejia, Jigawa State, where the ceremony will take place.

He said: “As part of measures to combat food inflation in the country and as a direct response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of emergency on food security earlier in July this year, the Federal Government will on Saturday, November 25, officially flag off the 2023/2024 dry season farming.

“The Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, will lead several other dignitaries to Hadejia, Jigawa State, where the ceremony will take place. A range of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides, will be delivered to farmers at the occasion. The Federal Government is subsidizing the agricultural inputs by 50 per cent.

“The 2023/2024 dry season farming is being boosted by an African Development Bank facility and implemented under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP) project.

“The implementation is ICT-driven with earlier steps taken to geo-locate farmlands, enumerate, register, and cluster no fewer than 250,000 farmers.

“The dry season farming is expected to take place in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“One critical requirement among others is availability of irrigable land where the dry season farming will take place.

“The crops being targeted for the 2023/24 season are wheat, for which seeds have been imported from Mexico; rice, maize, sorghum, soyabeans, and cassava.

“Wheat farmers have been guaranteed off-take of their produce by the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria.

“The Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Kyari, describes the flag-off as a milestone in realizing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“According to him, the availability of agricultural inputs and machinery will enhance the cultivation of about one hundred and twenty thousand hectares in different parts of the country.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is subsidizing agricultural inputs to reduce the cost that farmers would have incurred to purchase the inputs.

“A range of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides, will be delivered to farmers at the occasion. The Federal Government is subsidizing the agricultural inputs by 50 per cent”, he added.