Flights resume as FG reopens Ibadan airport

FLIGHT activities resumed, yesterday, at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State after the facility was shut briefly by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Recall that the airport was closed by the Federal Government to investigate the private jet accident that occurred at the facility on Friday night.

The aircraft, which crash-landed close to the runway, disrupted flight activities at the airport, as accident investigators were deployed to the scene.

But sources at the airport confirmed, yesterday, that the airport had been opened to operations, as a domestic airline had already resumed operations there.

A senior official at the airport, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It was shut down briefly on Saturday only, but reopened for operations on Sunday morning. Overland resumed flights on Sunday morning.”

Officials of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, had confirmed on Saturday morning that an aircraft crash-landed at the airport the previous night but stressed that there was no casualty.

The officials stated that investigators from the bureau had been sent to the scene of the accident, and promised to provide further details as they unfold.