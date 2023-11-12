Flight operations suspended at Abuja airport as aircraft overshoots runway

Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

Flight operations have been temporarily suspended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following a runway incursion involving an Aerocontractors aircraft.

The temporal closure was reached after the Lagos-Abuja flight operated by Aerocontractors landed at the airport, and its nose wheel was stuck on the ground while taxiing on Runway A4.

While no death or injury was recorded during the incident as passengers were safely disembarked from the aircraft, efforts were being made to eject the aircraft from the runway.

Moreover, an investigation has been commenced by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to unravel the cause of the incident.

The aircraft involved in the serious incident was a Boeing 733 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BYQ which happened around 10:47 am (Local Time) on Sunday.

NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr. James Odaudu, who confirmed the incident said, “The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.”